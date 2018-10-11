Station News rss

An Alternate History of Canadian Electronic Music (1956 – 1981)

Curated by KEITH FULLERTON WHITMAN (US/AU)

As special programming for the 20th edition of send+receive the festival invited American artist and archivist Keith Fullerton Whitman to curate a program of obscure Canadian electronic music. Digging through crates, libraries and more Whitman sourced original vinyl copies of all of the works that were brought together for this incredible 3-hour playlist.

Beginning this weekend the playlist will be presented as a three-part series on CKUW 95.9 FM. The radio feature runs twice weekly – Wednesdays & Sundays

Part 1: October 14, 5-6pm and October 17, 9-10pm

Part 2: October 21, 5-6pm and October 24, 9-10pm

Part 3: October 28, 5-6pm and October 31, 9-10pm

Some additional dialog by Keith Whitman will be included in these programs. Special thanks to all of the narrators and to Daniel Emberg and Victoria King for organizing this.

Full details at sendandreceive.org