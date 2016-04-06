Station News rss
People of Interest covers Manitoba Election 2016
Join us April 11-13 from 8-9am for our Manitoba election focus coverage. CKUW News Director Michael Welch has invited all the party leaders to discuss policy concerning our five focus areas:
Post secondary education, Environment, Poverty, Child welfare & Disability policy.
- Monday April 11:
- James Beddome (Green Party)
- Rana Bokhari (Liberal Party)
- Tuesday April 12:
- Gary Marshall (Manitoba Party)
- Greg Selinger (NDP Party)
- Wednesday April 13:
- Darrell Rankin (Communist Party)
Election information from Elections Manitoba can be found here: electionsmanitoba.ca