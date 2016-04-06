Station News rss

People of Interest covers Manitoba Election 2016

Join us April 11-13 from 8-9am for our Manitoba election focus coverage. CKUW News Director Michael Welch has invited all the party leaders to discuss policy concerning our five focus areas:

Post secondary education, Environment, Poverty, Child welfare & Disability policy.

Monday April 11: James Beddome (Green Party) Rana Bokhari (Liberal Party)

Tuesday April 12: Gary Marshall (Manitoba Party) Greg Selinger ( NDP Party)

Wednesday April 13: Darrell Rankin (Communist Party)



Election information from Elections Manitoba can be found here: electionsmanitoba.ca