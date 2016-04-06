Station News rss

People of Interest covers Manitoba Election 2016

Posted by Rob on April 6th, 2016

Join us April 11-13 from 8-9am for our Manitoba election focus coverage. CKUW News Director Michael Welch has invited all the party leaders to discuss policy concerning our five focus areas:

Post secondary education, Environment, Poverty, Child welfare & Disability policy.

  • Monday April 11:
    • James Beddome (Green Party)
    • Rana Bokhari (Liberal Party)
  • Tuesday April 12:
    • Gary Marshall (Manitoba Party)
    • Greg Selinger (NDP Party)
  • Wednesday April 13:
    • Darrell Rankin (Communist Party)

Election information from Elections Manitoba can be found here: electionsmanitoba.ca

