Station News rss

Schedule Changes and New Shows

CKUW’s program schedule keeps on evolving. Here are some schedule changes and new shows to keep track of.

Winnipeg Arena is on Fire (Tuesdays 3 -5pm) is now being replaced by Radio Free Winnipeg hosted by DJ Dill Gherkin. If you want to hear more of Martin R. Howell’s comic book radio theatre magic tune in Sundays 1am to 6am for Late Night Comic Book Radio Theatre.

The Man in the Grey Flannel Suit slips back into the schedule Tuesdays 1 to 3pm.

Dead Medium, Thursdays 12 to 1pm, is on an indefinite hiatus but we decided to take a gander on some friends from Newfoundland, Yes B’y!

Join co-hosts Pauline and Derek for lots of fun and banter as they showcase modern Newfoundland music across all genres! Their debut episode features the funk-adelic Chris Kirby! Check out Yes B’y! on Thursdays at 12noon.