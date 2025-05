Station News rss

SHADES OF CLASSICS 25th ANNIVERSARY - SUNDAY, MAY 4, 2025

Shades of Classics will mark its 25th Anniversary on Sunday, May 4, 2025 with a special program to celebrate this milestone. In honour of this occasion you will have the opportunity to win a very special prize – a box set of Mozart’s Complete Sonatas & Variations for Piano & Violin.

Be sure to tune in for your chance to win!