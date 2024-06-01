Station News rss

Two chances to hear Alan Cross

From the archives of Night Danger Radio CKUW is broadcasting a special one hour interview with Alan Cross. Alan Cross is most famously know for his show The Ongoing History of New Music & his blog A journal of Musical Things. What you might not know is that Alan Cross started his career in radio and music journalism at CKUW back in the 80s.

Tune in to hear Alan Campbell of Night Danger Radio pick Alan Cross’s brain for an hour on Wednesday April 23rd 8 to 9am and Friday April 25th from 5 to 6pm.