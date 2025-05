Station News rss

Pride Radio Marathon May 25th 1-5pm

CKUW 95.9fm is having its third annual Pride Radio Marathon on May 25th 1-5pm. This is a chance for any student or community member in the 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies to make live radio. Play some music, read some poetry, talk about current events, interview someone. No experience necessary, CKUW will handle all the technical stuff.

Sign up here