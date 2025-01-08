Station News rss
Shades of Classics top 10 of 2024
1. Secret Garden – Songs in the Circle of Time (Universal)
2. Steven Vitali – A Tiger with Wings (MGM Records Hollywood)
3. James Newton Howard – Night After Night (Sony Classical)
4. Vincent Kennedy – Music of People and Place (Navona Records)
5. David Arkenstone – Fairy Fantasy (Green Hill)
6. Fiona Joy Hawkins & Rebecca Daniel – Enchantment (Blue Coast Records)
7. David Wahler – Blue Rose (Independent)
8. Richard Zelada – Defender of Light 3 (Independent)
9. Louis Anthony deLise – Iridescence (Independent)
10. Liona Boyd – Once Upon a Time (Moston Records)
