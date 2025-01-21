Station News rss

Fundrive 2025 Begins February 7th

CKUW is proud to be a listener supported radio station! Listener funding allows us to be independent and adventurous, two qualities we don’t often hear or see in other media. Help us continue that tradition by giving us your donations during Fundrive 2025.

Our annual listener appeal lasts from February 7th – 21st, we’ll be working hard on-air reminding you of the things that you appreciate about CKUW. Reaching our goal of $60,000 is crucial for our success, a gift of as little as $7 a month will help us get closer to our target. This year, more than ever, we need your gifts to help us achieve our goal.

You don’t have to wait for February 7th, donations made today are eligible for the 2025 premiums. Please go to fundrive.ckuw.ca to make your donation.