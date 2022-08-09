Station News rss

Special Programming- Manitoba Birds Series

This summer, host Jonny B will be sitting down with local experts to talk about the work they’re doing to research, educate, and conserve habitat for local birds. Guests will include Kim Bisson & Rick Onskie of Nu-Sun Cinema, Jim Duncan of Discover Owls, Amanda Shave of Manitoba Chimney Swift Initiative, Manitoba EBird Moderator Robert Parsons, and Grad students Lakesha Smith & Hannah Toutonghi who are studying Purple Martins and Northern Hawk Owls, respectively.

The Series will air Thursdays 8am to 9am starting August 11th to September 8th