Station News rss

Thank You and Congratulations!

Saturday marked our 10th Annual Volunteer Awards & Listener Appreciation party. We’re always excited to recognize great programming and volunteer achievement. Thanks to everyone who voted and came out to celebrate with us. Congratulations goes out to all nominees and the following award winners:

People’s Choice Awards

Best of CKUW

Best Spoken Word Show – MonkeySparrow

Best Music Show – Fantastic Friday

Rookie of the Year – Stephane Doucet, host of Tuesday People of Interest

Behind the Scenes – Silas Janzen

The Bill Lesack Award – Ugonna Chigbo

Community Engagement – Kelly Hughes, host of The Ivory Tower

Music Department Award of Excellence – John Kesson

Stylus Magazine Award of Achievement – Andrew Mazurak