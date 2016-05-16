Station News rss
Thank You and Congratulations!
Saturday marked our 10th Annual Volunteer Awards & Listener Appreciation party. We’re always excited to recognize great programming and volunteer achievement. Thanks to everyone who voted and came out to celebrate with us. Congratulations goes out to all nominees and the following award winners:
People’s Choice Awards
- Favourite Spoken Word Show – reSports
- Favourite Music Show – B-Sides & Other Treats
- Favourite Radio Host – Jeremy Morantz, Monday People of Interest
Best of CKUW
- Best Spoken Word Show – MonkeySparrow
- Best Music Show – Fantastic Friday
- Rookie of the Year – Stephane Doucet, host of Tuesday People of Interest
- Behind the Scenes – Silas Janzen
- The Bill Lesack Award – Ugonna Chigbo
- Community Engagement – Kelly Hughes, host of The Ivory Tower
- Music Department Award of Excellence – John Kesson
Stylus Magazine Award of Achievement – Andrew Mazurak