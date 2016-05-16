Station News rss

Thank You and Congratulations!

Posted by Robin on May 16th, 2016

Saturday marked our 10th Annual Volunteer Awards & Listener Appreciation party. We’re always excited to recognize great programming and volunteer achievement. Thanks to everyone who voted and came out to celebrate with us. Congratulations goes out to all nominees and the following award winners:

People’s Choice Awards

Best of CKUW

  • Best Spoken Word Show – MonkeySparrow
  • Best Music Show – Fantastic Friday
  • Rookie of the Year – Stephane Doucet, host of Tuesday People of Interest
  • Behind the Scenes – Silas Janzen
  • The Bill Lesack Award – Ugonna Chigbo
  • Community Engagement – Kelly Hughes, host of The Ivory Tower
  • Music Department Award of Excellence – John Kesson

Stylus Magazine Award of Achievement – Andrew Mazurak

« The Garageland tradition continues…

Garageland starts on Saturday! »