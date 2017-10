Station News rss

2017 Student Radio Marathon

CKUW is excited to once again host the annual Student Radio Marathon on Wednesday November 8! The Marathon is a full day of diverse student-led programming on our airwaves. Throughout the day, you’ll hear student groups talk about their work and initiatives, new DJs spinning tunes, and even more student-focused voices and perspectives across our airwaves.

Be sure to tune in on November 8 to check it out! Check back for a programming schedule.