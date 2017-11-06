Station News rss

2017 Student Radio Marathon Schedule

Our upcoming Student Radio Marathon is taking place on-air on Wednesday, November 8. Below is the schedule for the day’s programming. Enjoy! Check back here after the Marathon for the archived episodes.

6am – 7:30am: CKUW’s Volunteer Coordinator Ugonna will wake you up with 90 minutes of student focused programming.

7:30am – 8am: Rachel D will introduce you to SAS, Sociology Action Students – their group, goals, and mission.

8am – 8:30am: Laura S shares her experience as an adult returning to school through the PACE program. Featuring guest speaker Serge Sousa.

8:30am – 10am: Enjoy a bowl of Queerios in the morning! Alex, Jacob, and Eliza discuss their experiences growing up and living as LGBT, LGBT culture, Drag Queens, and more!

10am – 11am: Sean T and his teammates from the Wesmen Men’s Basketball team talk basketball for an hour.

11am – Noon: Femisphere’s Mahlet C curates an hour of empowering and awesome music.

Noon – 1pm: Chimsolum Chigbo DJs for your lunch hour.

1:30pm – 3pm: Stories from TYP (Transition Year Program) – tune in to hear original narratives written by the students at the University of Winnipeg!

3pm – 4pm: Kristjanna spins some original selections for listening ears!

4pm – 5pm: Ebube E presents some of his original music, and other favourite tunes.

5pm – 6pm: The Uniter, the U of W’s student newspaper, will introduce you to some of their topics, contributors, and editors.

6pm – 6:30pm: Eric D programs 30 minutes of music based off of movie soundtracks.

6:30pm – 7:30pm: UW’s LGBT* Centre gives you a preview of HomoHop!

7:30pm – 8:30pm: Emma N returns to our airwaves with a selection of great music.

8:30pm – 9pm: Jack B presents 30 minutes of music.

9pm – 10pm: Kyle L takes over the late eve with slick tunes.

10pm – 10:30pm: Ryan W brings you a special student-focused edition of Behind the Curtain,.

10:30pm – 11:30pm: Immanuel I talks student-budgeting and planning for success.

11:30pm – Midnight: