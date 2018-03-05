Station News rss
2018 UWSA General Election Coverage
Tune in to People of Interest on Tuesday and Wednesday (8-9AM) to hear live interviews with some of the candidates from this year’s UWSA General Election. Schedule is tentatively as follows:
Tuesday:
Executives (Morgan Brightnose, Brenden Gali, Zee Morales, Jade Defehr)
Jerico Nieves (Arts)
Nick Warsza & Mia Ryder-Marks (Community Liaison)
Megan Linton (Board of Regents)
Wednesday:
Daniel Denton (Science)
Tessa Bortoluzzi (Science)
Ugonna Chigbo & Mesi Kahsay (Community Liaison)
Jude Yallowega & Quentin Mayhew (LGBT*)
Students can review full election information here.