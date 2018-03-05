Station News rss

2018 UWSA General Election Coverage

Tune in to People of Interest on Tuesday and Wednesday (8-9AM) to hear live interviews with some of the candidates from this year’s UWSA General Election. Schedule is tentatively as follows:

Tuesday:

Executives (Morgan Brightnose, Brenden Gali, Zee Morales, Jade Defehr)

Jerico Nieves (Arts)

Nick Warsza & Mia Ryder-Marks (Community Liaison)

Megan Linton (Board of Regents)

Wednesday:

Daniel Denton (Science)

Tessa Bortoluzzi (Science)

Ugonna Chigbo & Mesi Kahsay (Community Liaison)

Jude Yallowega & Quentin Mayhew (LGBT*)

Students can review full election information here.