Station News rss

2018 UWSA General Election Coverage

Posted by Victoria on March 5th, 2018

Tune in to People of Interest on Tuesday and Wednesday (8-9AM) to hear live interviews with some of the candidates from this year’s UWSA General Election. Schedule is tentatively as follows:

Tuesday:

Executives (Morgan Brightnose, Brenden Gali, Zee Morales, Jade Defehr)
Jerico Nieves (Arts)
Nick Warsza & Mia Ryder-Marks (Community Liaison)
Megan Linton (Board of Regents)

Wednesday:

Daniel Denton (Science)
Tessa Bortoluzzi (Science)
Ugonna Chigbo & Mesi Kahsay (Community Liaison)
Jude Yallowega & Quentin Mayhew (LGBT*)

Students can review full election information here.

