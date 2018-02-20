Station News rss

Beyond the live drive!

Our live on-air fundraising drive has ended and we are far short of our goal. If you forgot to donate or are still considering it, please make an online donation today through fundrive.ckuw.ca Without your support we will have to make some very difficult decisions with our upcoming budget. We want to continue the programming you love but we can’t do it for free, please be a part of helping us make relevant, independent community radio.

If you did make a pledge or want to donate in person, our pledge desk at the UW Bookstore is open until early March. Bookstore hours are:

Feb 20-21 – 8:30am – 5pm

Feb 22 – 8:30am – 12:30pm

Feb 23 – CLOSED

Feb 26 – March 9 – Monday-Friday 8:30am – 5pm

At this time we also want to acknowledge all the community business partners who donated goods or services to help us attract your donations:

Ali Saeed

Booster Juice

Diversity Catering

Elements

Garbonzo’s Pizza

Garry Street Coffee

Have a Nice Day

Jonnies Sticky Buns

Organic Planet

Pizza Pizza

Qdoba

The Yellow Dog

UW Bookstore

THANK YOU!!