Station News rss
Beyond the live drive!
Our live on-air fundraising drive has ended and we are far short of our goal. If you forgot to donate or are still considering it, please make an online donation today through fundrive.ckuw.ca Without your support we will have to make some very difficult decisions with our upcoming budget. We want to continue the programming you love but we can’t do it for free, please be a part of helping us make relevant, independent community radio.
If you did make a pledge or want to donate in person, our pledge desk at the UW Bookstore is open until early March. Bookstore hours are:
- Feb 20-21 – 8:30am – 5pm
- Feb 22 – 8:30am – 12:30pm
- Feb 23 – CLOSED
- Feb 26 – March 9 – Monday-Friday 8:30am – 5pm
At this time we also want to acknowledge all the community business partners who donated goods or services to help us attract your donations:
- Ali Saeed
- Booster Juice
- Diversity Catering
- Elements
- Garbonzo’s Pizza
- Garry Street Coffee
- Have a Nice Day
- Jonnies Sticky Buns
- Organic Planet
- Pizza Pizza
- Qdoba
- The Yellow Dog
- UW Bookstore
THANK YOU!!