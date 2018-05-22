Station News rss
2018 Volunteer Awards and Listener Appreciation Party - This Saturday!
All CKUW listeners and volunteers are invited to celebrate with us as we recognize excellence in programming and volunteer contributions at our 12th Annual Volunteer Awards and Listener Appreciation Party. The party is happening this Saturday, May 26 from 1-4 PM in Tony’s Canteen, Leatherdale Hall (University of Winnipeg).
We’ll be presenting awards in the following categories:
People’s Choice
- Favourite Music Show
- Favourite Spoken Word Show
- Favourite Host
Peer-Nominated
- Best Music Show
- Best Spoken Word Show
- Rookie of the Year
- Community Engagement
- Behind the Scenes
Join us for cake, refreshments, and fun!