Station News rss

2018 Volunteer Awards and Listener Appreciation Party - This Saturday!

All CKUW listeners and volunteers are invited to celebrate with us as we recognize excellence in programming and volunteer contributions at our 12th Annual Volunteer Awards and Listener Appreciation Party. The party is happening this Saturday, May 26 from 1-4 PM in Tony’s Canteen, Leatherdale Hall (University of Winnipeg).

We’ll be presenting awards in the following categories:

People’s Choice

Favourite Music Show

Favourite Spoken Word Show

Favourite Host

Peer-Nominated

Best Music Show

Best Spoken Word Show

Rookie of the Year

Community Engagement

Behind the Scenes

Join us for cake, refreshments, and fun!