Station News rss

And the awards go to . . .

Posted by Victoria on May 28th, 2018

CKUW volunteers and listeners celebrated outstanding achievements in programming and ‘behind the scenes’ work this past Saturday at CKUW’s 12th Annual Volunteer Awards and Listener Appreciation Party. Honours went to:

People’s Choice

Peer-Nominated

  • Best Music Show – Destination Moon
  • Best Spoken Word Show – Radio Free Winnipeg
  • Rookie of the Year – Queerios (Alex Nguyen, Eliza Raizen, Jacob Janzen)
  • Community Engagement – Peg City Groove
  • Behind the Scenes – Erika Rodeck, John Kesson, Zoe Lebrun

Congratulations to all recipients, nominees, and those who voted!

« 2018 Volunteer Awards and Listener Appreciation Party - This Saturday!

Garageland kicks off this Saturday! »