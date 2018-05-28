Station News rss
And the awards go to . . .
CKUW volunteers and listeners celebrated outstanding achievements in programming and ‘behind the scenes’ work this past Saturday at CKUW’s 12th Annual Volunteer Awards and Listener Appreciation Party. Honours went to:
People’s Choice
- Favourite Music Show – Crystal Palace
- Favourite Spoken Word Show – Inner City Voices
- Favourite Host – Rockin’ Ronnie Lindsay and Christie Dawn
Peer-Nominated
- Best Music Show – Destination Moon
- Best Spoken Word Show – Radio Free Winnipeg
- Rookie of the Year – Queerios (Alex Nguyen, Eliza Raizen, Jacob Janzen)
- Community Engagement – Peg City Groove
- Behind the Scenes – Erika Rodeck, John Kesson, Zoe Lebrun
Congratulations to all recipients, nominees, and those who voted!