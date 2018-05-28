Station News rss

And the awards go to . . .

CKUW volunteers and listeners celebrated outstanding achievements in programming and ‘behind the scenes’ work this past Saturday at CKUW’s 12th Annual Volunteer Awards and Listener Appreciation Party. Honours went to:

People’s Choice

Peer-Nominated

Best Music Show – Destination Moon

Best Spoken Word Show – Radio Free Winnipeg

Rookie of the Year – Queerios (Alex Nguyen, Eliza Raizen, Jacob Janzen)

Community Engagement – Peg City Groove

Behind the Scenes – Erika Rodeck, John Kesson, Zoe Lebrun

Congratulations to all recipients, nominees, and those who voted!