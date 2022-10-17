Station News rss
2022 Student Radio Marathon
Tuesday Oct 18th is the annual Student Radio Marathon starting at 10am. Here is the schedule of hosts:
- 11:30 – Noor – My story from refugee to a Canadian permanent resident.
- Noon – Seraphine- Punk rock music from Brazil and Europe.
- 12:30 – Marina- University of Winnipeg’s Classics Students Association.
- 13:00 – Fabris – Evolution, Science and the Bible and many other Deeply biological matters.
- 13:30 – Wala – Current violence in Iran against innocent protestors who are asking for their right of freedom.
- 14:00 – Laura – DJ local and underground music.
- 14:30 – Chhavi – Does equality actually exists?