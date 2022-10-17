Station News rss

2022 Student Radio Marathon

Posted by Rob on October 17th, 2022

Tuesday Oct 18th is the annual Student Radio Marathon starting at 10am. Here is the schedule of hosts:

  • 11:30 – Noor – My story from refugee to a Canadian permanent resident.
  • Noon – Seraphine- Punk rock music from Brazil and Europe.
  • 12:30 – Marina- University of Winnipeg’s Classics Students Association.
  • 13:00 – Fabris – Evolution, Science and the Bible and many other Deeply biological matters.
  • 13:30 – Wala – Current violence in Iran against innocent protestors who are asking for their right of freedom.
  • 14:00 – Laura – DJ local and underground music.
  • 14:30 – Chhavi – Does equality actually exists?

« Mayoral Candidates Interviews 2022