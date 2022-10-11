Station News rss

Mayoral Candidates Interviews 2022

On his program ‘Of No Fixed Address’ volunteer Al Wiebe has been talking to candidates for Mayor of Winnipeg. With a focus on homelessness and related city issues, we are proud to share these conversations with the candidates.

All mayoral candidates were invited, CKUW gratefully appreciates the time the above candidates took to speak Al and our listeners.

Interviews by Al Wiebe, technical assistance by Debby Lake.

Election day is October 26th, you can find out more here: 2022 Municipal Council and School Boards Election