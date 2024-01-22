Station News rss

Christmas Bird Count Special Jan 23rd 2024 8am to 830am

On December 17th in Winnipeg, birders from all over Winnipeg gathered to participate in the 124th running of the Christmas Bird Count. The idea behind the event is for volunteers to spread out across the city in designated zones and count as many species and their individual numbers to try to get a grasp on how many birds are out there on a given day, and WHERE they are. This citizen scientist event is timed to coincide with events going on all over the continent to get a picture of the state of birds at that very moment, and provides a valuable tool for researchers documenting bird conservation issues.

And about a week after the event, once all the results had been tabulated, Jonny B from CKUW 95.9FM had the chance to sit down with Rudolf Koes, the compiler of the event. They chatted about the long history of the Christmas Bird Count in Winnipeg, as well as going over some of the highlights of this year’s event.

Tune in January 23rd 2024 8am to 830am to hear another bird special from Jonny B.