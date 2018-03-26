Station News rss

Broken Binary Media Monologues - Tuesday March 27, 7-9 PM

The students of Women’s and Gender Studies 2262 “Sex, Sexuality, Gender and Audiovisual Media” present “Broken Binary Media Monologues,” 23 original texts by members of the University of Winnipeg community.

Gender and sexual identities are complicated. We each construct our own, from the social signals and options provided to us. Media is a huge source of information for what is normal, what is acceptable, what happens when we step outside of the narrow binaries that are presented. Take a listen to second-year students, as they reflect on their own identity formation and the role that media has played.

“Broken Binary Media Monologues” are frank, funny, and, like the subject itself, complicated!

Tune into this special program on Tuesday, March 27, 7-9 PM on CKUW 95.9 FM.

Bluesday will return to its regular rotation on Tuesday, April 3.