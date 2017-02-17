Station News rss

Community counts, thank you.

As of 7pm Friday February 17th, listeners have contributed $56,821 to keep CKUW on the air and ad-free.

We are truly grateful for all the support but we are still short of our overall goal of $63,000. You can donate online any time at fundrive.ckuw.ca Fundrive premiums like T-shirts, patches and Bluetooth radios are still available.

Thanks so much to all who have already donated and our many community partners, we are humbled by your support this and every year. The pledge desk re-opens on Tuesday 8:30-5pm. Stay tuned for more of the dynamic and uncompromising radio you love!