Station News rss

Thank you community partners!

Thanks again to everyone who donated to our Fundrive. The pledge collection desk at the AnX is open Monday to Friday 8:30am – 5pm until March 10th. Pledges can still be made online: Donate

At this time we need to acknowledge all the businesses who contributed food or other resources to help our Fundrive. It’s wonderful to have such great support from our community.

Food Donations to fuel our volunteers:

A Little Pizza Heaven

Ali and Aynee Saeed

Booster Juice

Diversity Food Services/Elements

Garbonzo’s Pizza Pub

Have a Nice Day

Jonnie’s Sticky Buns

Organic Planet

Panago

Peg Beer Co

Pizza Pizza

Qdoba

The Good Will

The Yellow Dog

Goods & services to thank our donors:

Andrew Mazurak

Mint Records

Special T

Stomp Records

The Good Will

The Handsome Daughter

The University of Winnipeg Bookstore

Transistor 66

Vantage Studios & Print Shop

Yep Roc

…And many more record labels and supporters!

THANK YOU!