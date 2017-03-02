Station News rss
Thank you community partners!
Thanks again to everyone who donated to our Fundrive. The pledge collection desk at the AnX is open Monday to Friday 8:30am – 5pm until March 10th. Pledges can still be made online: Donate
At this time we need to acknowledge all the businesses who contributed food or other resources to help our Fundrive. It’s wonderful to have such great support from our community.
Food Donations to fuel our volunteers:
- A Little Pizza Heaven
- Ali and Aynee Saeed
- Booster Juice
- Diversity Food Services/Elements
- Garbonzo’s Pizza Pub
- Have a Nice Day
- Jonnie’s Sticky Buns
- Organic Planet
- Panago
- Peg Beer Co
- Pizza Pizza
- Qdoba
- The Good Will
- The Yellow Dog
Goods & services to thank our donors:
- Andrew Mazurak
- Mint Records
- Special T
- Stomp Records
- The Good Will
- The Handsome Daughter
- The University of Winnipeg Bookstore
- Transistor 66
- Vantage Studios & Print Shop
- Yep Roc
- …And many more record labels and supporters!
THANK YOU!