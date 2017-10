Station News rss

Culture Days 2017

This past Friday, September 29th as part of the national Culture Days celebration CKUW preempted regular programming and invited listeners to host half hour DJ sets between 5-9pm. With a little technical assistance from the staff, these DIY DJs shared some of their favourite selections with listeners.

Coyote & Chipmunk

The Sean Show

Nana & Marvel

The Time Travellers

Thanks for having so much fun!