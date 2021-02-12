Station News rss

From our homes to yours!

This year our volunteers had to adapt to broadcasting from home, we’re very proud of their efforts and now is the time to show your appreciation. Donations to CKUW help pay for things like a high speed Internet connection, computers to send and receive audio files, staff to assist volunteers and much more.

A gift of $120 can be split up into monthly payments making it very easy to give at higher levels. At the $120 level you’ll receive the CKUW Bluetooth Radio or other great gifts of your choice. Alternatively you can request a tax receipt from the University of Winnipeg Foundation.

We need every listener to contribute, our volunteers have put in extra effort this year and you can too! Go to our online donation page or give via EMT/etransfer or PayPal to [email protected]

Thank you to everyone who has donated, we have hit $28,216 pledged to support your downtown community voice !