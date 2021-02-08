Station News rss

At noon on Monday Feb 8th, we have counted $15,825 from 198 donors. Thanks so much to all who have donated but we need more listeners to commit! Our goal is $60,000 from 1000 listeners.

25% of our funding comes from donations at Fundrive, without your support we will be forced to make budget cuts and compromise our service to you. Please help us out, call us at 204-774-6877 or donate online with a credit card Pledges of $35 or more are eligible for thank-you gifts from CKUW or tax-receipts from the University of Winnipeg Foundation.

The CKUW Friends card is an excellent option for a $35 pledge. Using your card supports local businesses and shows that you care about democratic, independent media. Cards will be distributed by mail or curbside pickup in March, donate today to receive yours – Friends Card Donation -$35