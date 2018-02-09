Station News rss

Fundrive 2018 is on! Call or click to support community/campus radio.

We are your downtown, ad-free, alternative & community radio station and it’s time for our annual Fundrive campaign!

Our goal for 2018 is $65,000 and we need listeners like you to take action. Donate online at fundrive.ckuw.ca or call in to 204-774-6877 our volunteers are standing by! Call now and we’ll make it easy for you to help us out.

Follow us on Twitter or Facebook for Fundrive updates and tune in for our most amazing week of community radio!

“More Voices More Choices!”