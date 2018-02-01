Station News rss
Fundrive 2018 Countdown!
patlazoart is our Fundrive artist for 2018. Pat shared this wicked video of how he created our design. Fundrive starts Feb 9th, our goal is $65,000. . #fundrive2018 #communityradio #winnipeg
CKUW is funded by UW students and listeners like you! Our goal for 2018 is $65,000 in listener support. You can donate today at fundrive.ckuw.ca or wait for our campaign to kickoff Friday February 9th and phone in – 204-774-6877.
We’re working on lots of goodies to thank you for your donation including the famous CKUW Friends Card, T-shirts and more.
This years Fundrive artist is Pat Lazo. Pat is a Winnipeg based visual artist, muralist and tattoo artist. He was involved in the early Canadian graffiti movement. In 1998, Lazo co-founded Winnipeg’s Graffiti Gallery aka (Graffiti Art Programming). He is Artistic Director for Graffiti Art Programming and a Tattoo Artist at Osborne Village Ink. You can follow his work on Instagram @patlazoart