Station News rss

Fundrive 2018 Countdown!

CKUW

is funded by UW students and listeners like you! Our goal for 2018 is $65,000 in listener support. You can donate today at fundrive.ckuw.ca or wait for our campaign to kickoff Friday February 9th and phone in – 204-774-6877.

We’re working on lots of goodies to thank you for your donation including the famous CKUW Friends Card, T-shirts and more.

This years Fundrive artist is Pat Lazo. Pat is a Winnipeg based visual artist, muralist and tattoo artist. He was involved in the early Canadian graffiti movement. In 1998, Lazo co-founded Winnipeg’s Graffiti Gallery aka (Graffiti Art Programming). He is Artistic Director for Graffiti Art Programming and a Tattoo Artist at Osborne Village Ink. You can follow his work on Instagram @patlazoart