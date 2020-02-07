Station News rss

Fundrive 2020 Begins Today!

Our goal is $60,000 in community support, we need every listener to call in and pledge a little bit to help us get there!

Over the next seven days we’ll be reminding you of all the reasons that CKUW is important to you and to our community. Whether you tune in for inspiring music, community news or challenging opinions CKUW is here for you every day. This one week we need listeners to contribute back to keep us on-air and vibrant, please call in your donation to 204-774-6877 or donate securely online with a credit card

Thank you for your support in the past, we have a great week of radio ahead and we look forward to taking your call.