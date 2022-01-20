Station News rss

Fundrive 2022 - Pledge Drive - February 11th - 25th

Listeners like you play a vital role in sustaining CKUW. Not only do we rely on local volunteers for most of our programming we also count on your donations to cover 1/4 of our budget.

From February 11th to 25th we’ll be asking for your direct support to keep CKUW on-air and ad-free. You can donate today at fundrive.ckuw.ca

Listener funding ensures that we can remain independent and adventurous! Your donations support training, equipment renewal and the ongoing operation of the radio. Our online services like the live stream and archive are funded primarily through listener donations at Fundrive.

Gifts of $35 or more are eligible for unique thank you incentives from CKUW, show your pride in the station by wearing one of our hoodies ($160) or demonstrate your commitment to community by pledging for a monogamous FM radio ($500). If you aren’t interested in a gift, you can request a 2022 tax receipt from the University of Winnipeg Foundation.

Please consider the value of CKUW in your life and plan your donation today. Thank you!