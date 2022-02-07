Station News rss

International Clash Day!

“We’re anti-fascist, anti-violence, anti-racist, and we’re pro-creative. We’re against ignorance.”

A project of KEXP Radio, International Clash Day has been celebrating the iconic band The Clash since 2012. This year CKUW is proud to join into the fun with a special broadcast Tuesday February 8th at 8pm. Interviews with Darryl Reilly (Subcity, Greg Rekus), Johannes Lodewyks (Sub City, Noble Thiefs) and Mandy Sousa (ManCandy, Death Cassette) on the influence and importance of the Clash with hand picked playlists of their favorite Clash and Joe Strummer tunes.

https://www.kexp.org/internationalclashday/