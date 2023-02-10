Station News rss

Fundrive 2023 is on now!

We are dedicated to presenting ad-free community radio to you all year long but to be able to continue our service we need your help. Listener funding counts for ¼ of our budget and ensures that we can remain independent and adventurous!

For the next two weeks, our volunteer hosts will be working to get your pledges. We need a total of $60,000 from 1000 donors to meet our 2023 budget, please help us out by making a donation online at fundrive.ckuw.ca From 8am – 8pm staff will also be answering the phones (204-774-6877) if you have questions or need assistance with your donation.

Gifts of $35 or more are eligible for unique thank you incentives from CKUW, show your pride in the station by wearing one of our t-shirts($60) with outstanding art from Mahri White. Make your contribution now, every donor helps us reach our goal – fundrive.ckuw.ca