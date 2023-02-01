Station News rss

Fundrive 2023 Art Reveal

Every year CKUW asks a local artist to donate work to promote CKUW and showcase the creativity of our community. This year we thank Mahri White for the amazing illustration that will appear on our T-shirts. Mahri White (she/her) is a multidisciplinary artist and arts administrator from Winnipeg, MB. Her current mediums of focus include textiles, drawing, and digital painting. Mahri holds a BFA Honours from the University of Manitoba.

Donors to our upcoming Fundrive may receive a T-shirt as a thankyou for gifts of $70 or more. Donations are a significant part of our annual budget, our goal this year is $60,000. Plan your gift today, larger donations can be split up into regular payments. Call 204-774-6877 during the drive to find out how your gift can help us!

Fundrive 2023 starts 5pm on Friday February 10th.