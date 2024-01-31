Station News rss

Fundrive 2024 Nears

Part of our success story of the last 25 years is our reliance on listener support. Direct listener support means we don’t have to play advertising or sell listener data to corporations, we can focus on making engaging radio that enriches our community.

This years Fundrive artist is Tamiko Chase Kavanagh. They are a designer and artist from Treaty 1 Territory, Winnipeg, currently working on Treaty 13 Territory, Tkaronto. Tamiko designs both digitally and physically, working with everything from logos to illustration and installation. Playful investigation and a considerate approach to research are key components to their practice, with all things bright and bold being their bread and butter. We are grateful for the donation of this design to promote CKUW community radio, thank you Tamiko!

Fundrive 2024 begins at 5pm on February 9th, donors may choose to receive a T-shirt as a thankyou for gifts of $75 or more. Donations are a significant part of our annual budget, our goal this year is $60,000. Plan your gift today, larger donations can be split up into regular payments. Call 204-774-6877 during the drive to find out how your gift can help us!