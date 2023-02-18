Station News rss

Fundrive Mid Point

CKUW is halfway through our fundraiser for this year, thank you to everyone who has donated so far. We are moving closer to our goal of $60,0000 with over $25,000 pledges as of Saturday morning. We are humbled by the response but we need to reach the full goal in the next seven days to meet our budget.

Your gift of $120 covers our Internet expenses for about a month, a donation of $35 pays for one day of transmitter rent. Your contributions make a difference at CKUW. Listener support allows us to plan for the future, weather instability and provide the high level of service you expect.

Your pledge today will support a community of more than 100 volunteers and their mission to share music and information with you. Donate securely online at fundrive.ckuw.ca If you have any questions about Fundrive 2023 please get in touch with our staff – 204-786-9782 / “[email protected]”“mailtoi“fundrive.ckuw.ca