Station News rss

Fundrive Update - Wed Feb 14th

We are so grateful for the support we’ve received so far but we’ve still got a long ways to go! The final goal of $60,000 before Feb 24th is based on our hopes to improve our FM and Internet service for all listeners. Join in with your fellow CKUW fans in showing us how much you care about independent media, take action with a donation today to keep us alive.

A $35 pledge pays for almost a week of Internet service to CKUW, allowing us to both receive programs from outside WInnipeg and broadcast to the world through our digital stream. Make your donation today securely online at fundrive.ckuw.ca

We’ve returned the Fundrive ‘VU’ meter to the website, seen at the top of this page. As of Wednesday we’ve pased $15,000 THANK YOU!! Come back regularly to check on updates, we’ll change the VU for every $5,000 in donations received.