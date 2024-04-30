Station News rss

Happy Birthday CKUW, FM launch April 30 1999

At midnight on April 30th 1999 a small crew of CKUW faithful gathered at the studio at the University of Winnipeg, that Friday was to be the first official day of FM broadcasting for the long running station. You can listen to our first broadcast below, please excuse the tape hiss & static present on this archival recording!





Kickoff Hosts in order of appearance

Rob Schmidt

Ted Turner

Barb Stewart

Rob Vilar

Jill Wilson

Kickoff playlist (Artist – Song)