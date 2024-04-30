Station News rss
Happy Birthday CKUW, FM launch April 30 1999
At midnight on April 30th 1999 a small crew of CKUW faithful gathered at the studio at the University of Winnipeg, that Friday was to be the first official day of FM broadcasting for the long running station. You can listen to our first broadcast below, please excuse the tape hiss & static present on this archival recording!
Kickoff Hosts in order of appearance
- Rob Schmidt
- Ted Turner
- Barb Stewart
- Rob Vilar
- Jill Wilson
Kickoff playlist (Artist – Song)
- The Jam – That’s Entertainment
- Television – Prove It
- Yo La Tengo – Pablo & Andrea
- Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – The Modern World
- REM – Wolves, Lower
- Bailterspace – Dome
- Thin White Rope – Up to Midnight & Hunter’s Moon
- Consolidated – No Answer For A Dancer