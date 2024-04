Station News rss

25 Years FM!

25 years ago on April 30 1999, CKUW 95.9fm went live on the FM dial in Winnipeg. Thanks to volunteer power and listener support we’ve been providing Winnipeg with local music and local issues for a quarter of a century. Let’s celebrate together on May 17th at the Handsome Daughter!

CKUW 25th FM Anniversary show

Handsome Daughter 61 Sherbrook St

Bloc Parents

Guilty Sleep

Cheap Heat

Doors at 8pm Show at 9pm

Tickets $15 at the door