Station News rss

Happy Holidays

The volunteers and staff of CKUW wish you a happy and restful holiday season along with the very best in 2017!

Our eclectic Christmas Music collection has been brought out for volunteers to use. Check the list, we have many classics along side some great non-traditional albums. Call our on-air line at 204-774-6877 to make a request! CKUW Christmas Collection

We will be broadcasting live through most of the holidays but the University of Winnipeg is closed from December 23 to January 2nd. If you have won a prize we will hold onto it for you to pick up in the new year.