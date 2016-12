Station News rss

300 Episodes of the Electric Chair

This Saturday December 10, the Electric Chair celebrates a true milestone: 300 episodes on the airwaves! Tune in, or give Nicole a call to share congratulations.

For over a decade, the Electric Chair has delivered an eclectic musical journey from Sinatra to ska and all points in between. Airing 11 AM – 1 PM tomorrow, don’t miss out on the fun!