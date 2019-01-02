Station News rss

Happy New Year!

We made it around the sun once again, friends. Are you ready to do it all again? We’re all very excited about what’s to come this year. Our 20th anniversary of FM broadcasting, Stylus Magazine’s 30th birthday, and so much more are in store.

True to radio traditions everywhere, we will now be airing a CKUW chart-toppers countdown show on Fridays at 4pm. To celebrate this new beginning, Karl Warkentin of local garage-rock juggernaut Satanic Rights will be joining Program Director Sam Doucet this Friday, January 4th to talk turkey about their new album’s success. Going forward, CKUW will be inviting a variety of chart-topping local musicians to join us in the studio for the as-of-yet-unnamed countdown show, so be sure to tune in for what promises to be a fun-filled hour every week.

Got an idea about what the show should be called? Let us know!

Also, watch this space for information on more brand new shows coming soon to our airwaves. 2019 is going to be a blast.