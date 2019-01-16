Station News rss

Fundrive 2019 Kicks Off February 8th

The Fundrive art this year was created by Emma Mayer and was previewed on the cover of the Dec/January Stylus. We’re printing shirts, pressing CD’s and organizing all the thank you goodies we can to be ready for the big week. You can pledge online today at fundrive.ckuw.ca or wait for the drive to call into your favourite shows. Either way we’ll be counting on your support as we work towards our goal of $60,000.

The Fundrive kickoff will be on air on Friday February 5th but you can also join us in the community at two very special live events:

Thank you for listening, we’re excited for the 2019 campaign and we hope we’ll hear from you then!