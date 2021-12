Station News rss

Last Episode of ‘Classical Delights’

This Sunday December 12th is the final episode of the classical music program ‘Classical Delights’. Thanks to John Iverson for providing us with this great show. Listeners can look forward to public affairs program ‘Redeye’ starting next week. Redeye is produced at CFRO Co-Op radio in Vancouver – https://www.vcn.bc.ca/redeye/