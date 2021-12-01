Station News rss
Welcome Back Volunteers!
Over the last six weeks we’ve been working to return as many hosts as possible to live programming. As of today, nearly thirty programs have returned to regular live broadcasting!
Next week we will be unveiling the new schedule, to be seen in Stylus magazine and updated online here at ckuw.ca/schedule please pick up the magazine or check back here for full details.
Many of our hosts continue to create new programming from home but we also want to acknowledge the shows that have ended and won’t be returning to CKUW. We thank these volunteers for their commitment to community radio and the many hours of great programming they contributed, we wish them good health and the very best of luck in future!
Thank you:
- Brad Pennington & Marc Cloutier – Sports Talk
- Brandon Bertram & Thomas Krause – Neon Beige Sound Exchange
- Don Anderson – Classical Kaliedoscope
- Emily Leedham – Rank & File Radio
- Emma Narvey – Emmas Echo Chamber
- Germán Avila – Cafecito Latino Americano
- Golocha Boru – K-blc Radio
- Jamie Pierson – Crystal Palace
- Johnny Wilson – Jokes On You
- Mahlet Cuff – Femisphere
- Marcela Navas-Munoz – Mas Flow
- Nihal Bhullar – Growing Up Ethnic
- Olivia Norquay – Bikini Drive-In
- Ro Walker Mills – The Come-Up
- Ryan Wall – Behind The Curtain
- Sarah Kirsch – Cacophone