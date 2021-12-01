Station News rss

Welcome Back Volunteers!

Over the last six weeks we’ve been working to return as many hosts as possible to live programming. As of today, nearly thirty programs have returned to regular live broadcasting!

Next week we will be unveiling the new schedule, to be seen in Stylus magazine and updated online here at ckuw.ca/schedule please pick up the magazine or check back here for full details.

Many of our hosts continue to create new programming from home but we also want to acknowledge the shows that have ended and won’t be returning to CKUW. We thank these volunteers for their commitment to community radio and the many hours of great programming they contributed, we wish them good health and the very best of luck in future!

Thank you: