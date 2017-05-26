Station News rss

Listen On Mobile

Tuning into CKUW online is easier than ever. We’ve just been added to the popular Radioplayer app and we’re also on TuneIn. Prefer to skip the app? Then load up our Listen webpage in an HTML5 compatible browser an use the embedded player. Don’t forget our amazing archives found at ckuw.ca/schedule with six+ weeks of every local show you’ll never run out of great radio.

Radioplayer – radioplayer.ca

Tune In – tunein.com

You might also want to grab the Quiver app and follow CKUW. We’ll be using it for cool geo-targeted contests and giveaways starting this summer.