Station News rss

And the award goes to . . .

Thanks to everyone who attended the 2017 Volunteer Awards & Listener Appreciation Party this past Saturday, and a big congratulations to all the nominees and winners! Honours were given to:

People’s Choice Host – Mike Witty

People’s Choice Music – B-Sides & Other Treats

People’s Choice Spoken Word – It’s a tie! System Kidz and Femisphere

Best of Music – Bluesday

Best of Spoken Word – The Sex Files

Rookie of the Year – Mahlet Cuff

Behind the Scenes – Emma Narvey

Bill Lesack Award – Daniel Emberg

Community Engagement – Raw Colours

Stylus Award – Kaitlyn Emslie Farrell