Station News rss

And the award goes to . . .
Thanks to everyone who attended the 2017 Volunteer Awards & Listener Appreciation Party this past Saturday, and a big congratulations to all the nominees and winners! Honours were given to:
People’s Choice Host – Mike Witty
People’s Choice Music – B-Sides & Other Treats
People’s Choice Spoken Word – It’s a tie! System Kidz and Femisphere
Best of Music – Bluesday
Best of Spoken Word – The Sex Files
Rookie of the Year – Mahlet Cuff
Behind the Scenes – Emma Narvey
Bill Lesack Award – Daniel Emberg
Community Engagement – Raw Colours
Stylus Award – Kaitlyn Emslie Farrell