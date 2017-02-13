Station News rss

Lots of Exciting Programming Ahead on Fundrive 2017!

We’re three days into Fundrive 2017 and things are off to a great start! There’s still a ton of exciting programming ahead:

TONIGHT ! Tune in to the Tonic for a live performance from Microdot, 7:30 – 9 PM.

Sheldon and Sean return for a very special edition of Boots & Saddle on Tuesday from 11 AM – 1 PM.

From 10:30 PM – 11 PM on MonkeySparrow, you’ll hear “The Famous Goose Wurlitzer of Portage & Main.”

On Wednesday from 5-6 PM, Amateur Hour returns with the 9th Annual Karaoke Extravaganza.

L-Target and Accessbility Matters do Fundrive for the first time on Thursday morning! 10 AM – 11:30 AM

On Friday Feb 17th, join us at the Good Will (625 Portage Ave): from 5-7 PM, we’re broadcasting live for the Fundrive Finale with a performance from JD and the Sunshine Band! Later on in the evening Matt Foster, Heinrichs Maneuver, and Mulligrub are playing for the Fundrive Wrap Up Party.