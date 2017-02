Station News rss

Fundrive 2017 - Weekend Update

Aaaaaaaaaand, we’re off!

Fundrive 2017 has begun in a very positive way – we’re sitting just under $18,000 at 4 PM. THANK YOU. Every pledge helps us get closer to our goal of $63, 000.

Pledge by calling us now at 204-774-6877 or pledge securely online at fundrive.ckuw.ca

We’re only 2 days in, and there’s lots of great programming ahead. Tune in and hear all the great reasons to support campus and community radio!