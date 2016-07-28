Station News rss

Music at CKUW

We’re proud to share our enormous collection of music with our listeners. Cassettes, LP’s and 7” records, more than 31,000 CD’s and terrabytes of digital tunes ensure that you can count on CKUW for variety.

Local music is a priority for us, if you have a recording you’d like to add to our collection, contact Music Director David – music@ckuw.ca for details.

Want to make a request? Connect with our DJ’s on the listener line: 204-774-6877. Our music collection is searchable online so feel free to browse for your favourites at collection.ckuw.ca