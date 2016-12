Station News rss

DIY DJ & Pass The Mic

The sign up form is now active for our Culture Days event ‘DIY DJ’

To register click —> I want to be a DIY DJ

DIY DJ kicks off our ‘Pass The Mic’ celebration, a full week of participatory radio. For ‘Pass The Mic’ CKUW hosts invite community members on-air to share their music ideas in a casual, conversational manner.

Pass The Mic runs from September 30th – October 7th, join in as we pass the mic… to you!