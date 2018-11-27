Station News rss

New Programming in November

What’s better than turning on your radio and hearing a new voice? Not much. As always, CKUW is excited to offer programmers of all levels of experience with on-air opportunities, and this month we are welcoming three (well, two and a half) new shows to our airwaves.

Starting this Wednesday, November 28th, tune in at 9pm each Wednesday for Electric Sunrise, an hour of fresh synthwave and vaporwave sounds with your host Lilja.

To polish off your weekend, check out the new-and-improved Joke’s On You, back after a year’s hiatus. Host Jon Wilson brings in some of the funniest voices in Winnipeg stand-up comedy for some serious and not-so-serious talk, Sundays at 5pm.

We’re also welcoming What On Earth Is Going On?, a talk show produced in Kingston, ON by Ben Charland. A variety of thought-provoking topics are covered from week to week. We’re featuring it on Mondays at 11pm.